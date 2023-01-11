Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We do not retain any information from a user’s Slack account. The only data we store is the user’s identity and the authorization token, which are both deleted when the user unlinks the integration in our application

Data archiving and removal policy We do not retain any information from a user’s Slack account. The only data we store is the user’s identity and the authorization token, which are both deleted when the user unlinks the integration in our application

Data storage policy We do not retain any information from a user’s Slack account. The only data we store is the user’s identity and the authorization token, which are both deleted when the user unlinks the integration in our application

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud Hosted

Data hosting company AWS