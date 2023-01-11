Data retention policy
We do not retain any information from a user’s Slack account. The only data we store is the user’s identity and the authorization token, which are both deleted when the user unlinks the integration in our application
Data archiving and removal policy
We do not retain any information from a user’s Slack account. The only data we store is the user’s identity and the authorization token, which are both deleted when the user unlinks the integration in our application
Data storage policy
We do not retain any information from a user’s Slack account. The only data we store is the user’s identity and the authorization token, which are both deleted when the user unlinks the integration in our application
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud Hosted
App/service has sub-processors
no