GoSearch is an agentic enterprise search and workflow platform that helps teams find knowledge, automate work, and take action across the tools they use daily.
GoSearch connects to 100+ data sources with real-time federated search, MCP connectors, and selective indexing, bringing together apps, files, tasks, and wikis across your entire stack. With both keyword and semantic search, teams can quickly find exact matches or surface deeper, context-aware answers.
GoSearch also includes an AI assistant that lets users chat with company knowledge, summarize information, and generate content and code in seconds. For specialized task automation, teams can build no-code AI agents and workflows. With GoSearch, companies automate repetitive work like creating tickets, routing requests, summarizing insights, or triggering actions across connected tools.
Inside Slack, GoSearch becomes part of your daily workflow:
• Get answers directly in Slack by mentioning @GoSearch in channels or DMs
• Search across company knowledge without leaving Slack
• Chat with custom AI agents to retrieve information and take action across tools
• Surface multi-app workflows automatically in team channels
• Share AI-generated answers instantly for alignment and reuse
Built with enterprise-grade security and compliance standards, GoSearch is designed for regulated organizations that need control, reliability, and scalable deployment.
Key capabilities:
• Unified enterprise search across 100+ app connectors
• Custom AI agents that find knowledge and take action across tools
• No-code workflow automation for repetitive tasks
• Real-time federated search architecture with selective indexing
• Keyword and semantic search for precise and contextual answers
• Native Slack workflows, search, and AI experiences
Enterprise-grade security, governance, and deployment controls
To see how GoSearch works for your team and tech stack, schedule a personalized demo
.
Disclaimers:
Semantic search in Slack results requires a Business+ or Enterprise+ Slack plan. GoSearch AI is powered by generative models, which may occasionally produce inaccurate information.