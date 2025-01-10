Data archiving and removal policy
You can request to remove your data at any time via e-mail request to hello@flaree.app. Send your request and your data will be deleted within 30 days.
Mobile Reality will remove Customer Data in accordance with our privacy policy and terms of service documents
Data storage policy
Data is stored durably and securely using AWS Postgres RDS, and daily backups are provided by AWS. All data is encrypted in transit with HTTPS over SSL (TLS 1.2), and at rest with AES-256, block-level storage encryption. All data is stored in Germany.
Data center location(s)
Germany
Data hosting details
We host data on the cloud.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no