Data retention policy
Organizations on the Hobby plan are deleted after 6 months of inactivity, while organizations on the Scale plan retain data until account termination.
Uptime monitoring results and alerting logs are retained for one year for all account types. Other data is retained for the lifetime of the organization’s account but may be subject to change in the future.
Data archiving and removal policy
Users can delete their account and associated data at any time directly from their dashboard or by contacting support.
Uptime monitoring results and alerting logs are automatically removed after one year.
Data storage policy
All data is securely stored in the European Union at Hetzner’s Falkenstein data center. Data is encrypted both in transit and at rest, following industry best practices to ensure security and compliance with relevant regulations.
Data center location(s)
Germany
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted on Hetzner, in Falkenstein, Germany.
Data hosting company
Hetzner
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no