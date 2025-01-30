Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Organizations on the Hobby plan are deleted after 6 months of inactivity, while organizations on the Scale plan retain data until account termination. Uptime monitoring results and alerting logs are retained for one year for all account types. Other data is retained for the lifetime of the organization’s account but may be subject to change in the future.

Data archiving and removal policy Users can delete their account and associated data at any time directly from their dashboard or by contacting support. Uptime monitoring results and alerting logs are automatically removed after one year.

Data storage policy All data is securely stored in the European Union at Hetzner’s Falkenstein data center. Data is encrypted both in transit and at rest, following industry best practices to ensure security and compliance with relevant regulations.

Data center location(s) Germany

Data hosting details Cloud hosted on Hetzner, in Falkenstein, Germany.

Data hosting company Hetzner

App/service has sub-processors no