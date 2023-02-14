SteelEye - Supervision & Archiving

SteelEye enables firms to archive and monitor Slack data for compliance. As a result, firms can allow collaboration via Slack while ensuring that all applicable record keeping and surveillance rules are met. Slack content is captured directly from the source in its original format. SteelEye's integrated trade and communications surveillance platform enables financial firms to master risk detection and alert resolution - so they don’t miss a thing. SteelEye’s modern data architecture makes it easy to combine data from any channel into a single, compliant and secure repository. Today, SteelEye is the only solution that can natively bring together trades, orders, communications, global news, and market data. The platform’s streamlined surveillance workflow ensures surveillance teams no longer need to look in multiple places to assess risk. Instead, they get a single source of meaningful data. This means complete oversight, a consistent process across global teams, and speedy investigations - giving compliance and surveillance teams get full assurance and peace of mind that are risks are identified and actioned. SteelEye is built on cutting-edge cloud-based technology to deliver unparalleled speed and efficiency, deep intelligence, and enterprise-grade security.