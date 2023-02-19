Hyperping - Uptime monitoring

**Contact Methods:** - Email: hello@hyperping.io - Contact form: Available on our website at

- In-app support: Chat support feature within the Hyperping application **Procedure:** 1. Users contact us using any of the above methods 2. Request should include: full name, email address associated with account, and specific deletion request 3. We verify user identity (may request additional information) 4. Upon verification, we delete personal data from active systems within 30 days 5. Complete removal from backup systems within 90 days 6. We notify relevant third-party service providers to delete user data 7. Confirmation provided once deletion is complete 8. Response to initial request provided within 30 days **Legal Note:** Some information may be retained if required by law or for legitimate business purposes such as fraud prevention or legal compliance. Full details available in our privacy policy at