Hyperping - Uptime monitoring

Hyperping Alerts for Slackhyperping.com
keeps your team instantly informed when your websites and services experience issues. Our comprehensive monitoring platform combines real-time uptime tracking, detailed incident analysis, and professional status pages.What you can do with Hyperping in Slack
* :rotating_light: Get immediate alerts
when monitors fail, with detailed diagnostic information
* :test_tube: Run end-to-end browser checks
with Playwright to test complex user workflows and catch issues before customers do
* :closed_lock_with_key: Comprehensive SSL certificate monitoring
with alerts for expiration, revocation, self-signed certificates, missing common names, CN mismatches, and incomplete certificate chains
* :stopwatch: Track cron jobs, API endpoints, and custom health checks
Setup takes under 2 minutes with our step-by-step guide.More than just "your site is down" - we show you what's wrong
Every alert includes response times, HTTP status codes, and error details.Flexible alerting that fits your workflow
Create custom escalation policies with multiple notification channels. Route different types of incidents to specific Slack channels, team members, or integrate with PagerDuty and OpsGenie for advanced on-call management.Keep customers informed with status pages
Build trust with professional status pages that automatically update during incidents. Choose from templates or customize with your branding. Include uptime metrics and maintenance schedules.Enterprise-grade monitoring infrastructure
Monitor from 15+ global regions with sub-minute checking intervals. Track everything from simple HTTP endpoints to complex browser workflows and API sequences.Free to get startedThe Slack integration works fully with Hyperping's free plan
- no paid subscription required to receive alerts in Slack. Upgrade to paid plans for additional monitors and advanced features.Resources & Support
* Free trial: https://hyperping.com
* Documentation: https://hyperping.com/docs
* Pricing: https://hyperping.com/pricing
* Support: hello@hyperping.io