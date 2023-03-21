Team Event Picker is an easy-to-use app for Slack that not only simplifies the process of selecting a team member to moderate an event but also ensures fairness and enhances efficiency. With its easy-to-use interface and range of features, Team Event Picker helps teams save time and focus on what matters most: achieving their goals and having fun along the way. Team Event Picker offers a range of features to help teams organise and manage team events, including:

- Create new events: Easily create new events using the /picker create command, and add participants using the simple interface.

- Automatic participant picking: Set up automatic participant picking by specifying the date and frequency of the event. The app will automatically pick a participant and notify the winner through Slack - if you're using it in a private channel, you'll have to manually add the Team Picker app in the Integrations section.

- Pick participants randomly: Use the /picker pick command to pick a participant randomly from the event, and notify the winner through Slack.

- Edit and delete events: Use the /picker edit and /picker delete commands to modify or delete events as needed.

- List and show events: Use the /picker list and /picker show commands to view the list of all events or the details of a specific event.

- Help and support: Use the /picker help command to get help with using Team Event Picker or contact our support team if you need additional assistance. To use Team Event Picker, simply type /picker in your Slack channel followed by one of the subcommands below:

- create: Create a new event

- delete: Delete an existing event

- edit: Edit an existing event

- help: Print this message or the help of the given subcommand(s)

- list: List all the events

- pick: Pick randomly a participant of an event

- show: Show the details of the event