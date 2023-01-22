Data retention policy
The need to retain data varies widely with the type of data. Some data can be immediately deleted and some must be retained until reasonable potential for future need no longer exists. Since this can be somewhat subjective, a retention policy is important to ensure that Beroe's guidelines on retention are consistently applied throughout the organization.
• Backup Retention period is set for 8 years.
• If the user failed to renew the subscription after the validity expires, based on the user’s request data will be deleted from the database within 10-15 days.
• Backup will be restored by user request based.
• User information gets stored in RDS.
• RDS user tables contain, Firstname, Lastname, Business email ID.
Data archiving and removal policy
• Backup Retention period is set for 8 years.
• If the user failed to renew the subscription after the validity expires, based on the user’s request data will be deleted from the database within 10-15 days.
• Backup will be restored by user request based.
• User information gets stored in RDS.
• RDS user tables contain, Firstname, Lastname, Business email ID.
Data storage policy
Beroe will store the customer information(First name, Last name, Business Email ID and Conversations) in secure RDS instance and Secure Mongo Atlas.
Data center location(s)
Ireland
Data hosting details
AWS cloud hosted service(RDS).
Mongo Atlas cloud hosted service.
Data hosting company
AWS, Mongo Atlas
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM retention settings
Data retention is off
LLM data tenancy policy
Europe and US
LLM data residency policy
Europe and US