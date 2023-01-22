Data retention policy

The need to retain data varies widely with the type of data. Some data can be immediately deleted and some must be retained until reasonable potential for future need no longer exists. Since this can be somewhat subjective, a retention policy is important to ensure that Beroe's guidelines on retention are consistently applied throughout the organization. • Backup Retention period is set for 8 years. • If the user failed to renew the subscription after the validity expires, based on the user’s request data will be deleted from the database within 10-15 days. • Backup will be restored by user request based. • User information gets stored in RDS. • RDS user tables contain, Firstname, Lastname, Business email ID.