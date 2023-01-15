Data retention policy
Anecdote will retain the data collected for a maximum period of 5 years. After 5 years, we will review the data and determine whether it is necessary to retain it for legal or business purposes. If not, we will securely delete the data.
Data archiving and removal policy
If you wish to have your personal data deleted before the 5-year retention period is over, please send a request to security@anec.app. We will review and respond to your request within 30 days.
Data storage policy
Anecdote takes appropriate technical and organizational measures to ensure the security of the data we collect. Access to the data is restricted to authorized personnel only, and we regularly review our security practices to ensure they are up-to-date and effective.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Data is hosted in the cloud on Amazon AWS in us-east-1 region.
App/service has sub-processors
no