Support Love (Notify Me App) is an app that is available on the intercom app store. We send notifications of Intercom events (CSAT ratings/notes/conversations statuses/tickets/etc) to the Slack channel of your choice.Keep your CSAT at :100: by promptly following up on poorly rated conversations, and maintain a high quality of your support experience :boom:How to get started? - Head to our website and sign up for our free trial (No Credit Card Required, Cancel Anytime) :white_check_mark: - Check out our free trial installation stepsThe notifications are, by default, sent in the English language. However, we can customize the language to the one you need. For this, please reach out to our team.Feel free to drop us a message in case you have any questions at supportloveapp@proton.me
Notify Me will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
We don't archive unless requested by the customer.
We delete the data of the customer including the channel webhook, etc once the user deletes the app or when the user requests.
More available on our Privacy Policy (https://notifymeintercom.netlify.app/privacy-policy)
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)