Whimsical makes work more calm by unifying your ideas, docs, and projects in one interconnected workspace—streamlining your workflow and reducing the chaos of juggling multiple apps.
When you integrate Whimsical with Slack, you can:
Receive notifications in Slack
• Notifications for comments, @-mentions, and reactions
• Notifications for file invitations, file access requests, editor role requests, and more
Display rich link previews in Slack:
• Links shared in Slack will display an up-to-date, expanded preview
• Link to a section or object to create a preview focused on a specific piece of content
• Search for Whimsical files shared in Slack by their title, URL, and text in the file
Have feedback or a feature request? Email us at help@whimsical.com
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