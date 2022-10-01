Users are able to delete data on their own via account settings.

They can also contact Whimsical Support to delete data. We verify that the request was from the customer, and then delete their data. This is noted in our privacy policy under the 'deletion' bullet of our 'Your Consumer Rights' section.

Here is the contents of this section: Deletion: You may request that we delete the personal information we have collected about you. Please note that we may retain certain information as required or permitted by applicable law, and we may deny your deletion request if retaining the personal information is necessary for us or our service providers under one of the nine statutory exceptions listed in Cal. Civ. Code § 1798.105, as amended by AB 1146. We are required by law to verify your identity prior to deleting your information in order to protect your privacy and security. If you request to delete your personal information, certain of our Services may no longer be available to you. To exercise the rights described above, please submit a verifiable consumer request to us in writing at Whimsical, Inc., 1630 Welton Street, 7th Floor, Denver, Colorado 80202, United States of America (“USA”) or send an email to privacy@whimsical.com. Only you, or someone legally authorized to act on your behalf, may make a verifiable consumer request related to your personal information. You may also make a verifiable consumer request on behalf of your minor child. You may only make a verifiable consumer request for access twice within a 12-month period. The verifiable consumer request must (i) provide sufficient information that allows us to reasonably verify you are the person about whom we collected personal information or an authorized representative, and (ii) describe your request with sufficient detail that allows us to properly understand, evaluate, and respond to it. We endeavor to respond to a verifiable consumer request within 45 days of its receipt. If we require more time, we will inform you of the reason and extension period in writing. We cannot respond to your request or provide you with personal information if we cannot verify your identity or authority to make the request and confirm the personal information relates to you. Making a verifiable consumer request does not require you to create an account with us. We will only use personal information provided in a verifiable consumer request to verify the requestor’s identity or authority to make the request. We may not be able to provide all of the information requested, for example: (i) if the personal information was collected for a single one-time transaction and if, in the ordinary course of business, such information was not retained; (ii) we would be required to reidentify or otherwise link any data that, in the ordinary course of business, was not maintained in a manner that would be considered personal information; (iii) the consumer used different browsers, devices or identifying information and we have not linked all such information together; or (iv) if the information was collected, sold or disclosed prior to January 1, 2019 or 12 months prior to the receipt of such verifiable consumer request, whichever is later.