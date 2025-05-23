Lindy stores Slack content needed to provide its assistant and workflow features. This is not a zero-copy system. Workflow task history can include Slack messages and tool results and has no standard age-based expiry while the account remains active. Customers can delete tasks or close their account. Raptor's configured retention is 60 days after completed work for history, tool results and related records; dependent or unfinished work can remain longer. Conversation summaries have a 90-day expiry, and unaddressed channel messages have a configured seven-day retention period. Lindy also keeps a 30-day public-channel activity copy. Slack search action results have message text and file contents redacted before result storage; generated answers and other task history can still contain Slack content. Archives, backups and deletion processing can retain copies beyond the active-record period. Raptor database backups retain 60 daily copies and 7 days of point-in-time recovery. See the archival/removal policy and