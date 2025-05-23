Data retention policy
Lindy stores Slack content needed to provide its assistant and workflow features. This is not a zero-copy system. Workflow task history can include Slack messages and tool results and has no standard age-based expiry while the account remains active. Customers can delete tasks or close their account.
Raptor's configured retention is 60 days after completed work for history, tool results and related records; dependent or unfinished work can remain longer. Conversation summaries have a 90-day expiry, and unaddressed channel messages have a configured seven-day retention period. Lindy also keeps a 30-day public-channel activity copy. Slack search action results have message text and file contents redacted before result storage; generated answers and other task history can still contain Slack content.
Archives, backups and deletion processing can retain copies beyond the active-record period. Raptor database backups retain 60 daily copies and 7 days of point-in-time recovery. See the archival/removal policy and https://www.lindy.ai/privacy.
Data archiving and removal policy
Customers can delete tasks, close their account or contact support@lindy.ai for a deletion request. Deletion is asynchronous. Task deletion stops active work, removes or marks active records, and schedules related stored objects for removal. Archival alone is not deletion.
Archived task objects marked for deletion are subject to a 30-day storage lifecycle. Some payload stores also have a 7-day soft-delete period. Backups expire under their own retention rules. Raptor keeps 60 daily database backups and 7 days of point-in-time recovery. Legal retention obligations and active dependencies can affect removal. We do not promise that every archive or backup copy disappears immediately when a task or account is deleted. See https://www.lindy.ai/privacy.
Data storage policy
Lindy uses cloud-hosted databases and object storage, including Google Cloud and MongoDB Atlas. Application records can include Slack message content, attachments, task history, tool results, conversation summaries and operational logs. Data is stored to provide and operate the requested assistant and workflow features. Slack search-result redaction does not apply to every other source or store. Retention and deletion follow the policies above. Provider and subprocessor information is available at https://www.lindy.ai/privacy.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud-hosted application services, databases and object storage, including Google Cloud and MongoDB Atlas.
Data hosting company
Google Cloud; MongoDB Atlas
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Model families include OpenAI, Anthropic, Google and DeepSeek, depending on feature and configuration. Inference hosts include Baseten and AtlasCloud.
LLM retention settings
Lindy retains inputs, outputs and task records under the policy above. Workflow history has no standard age expiry. Provider retention depends on the model, feature and service agreement. We do not claim blanket zero retention.
LLM data tenancy policy
Lindy uses shared infrastructure with access controls. Slack workflow connections can be shared with permitted Lindy workspace members. Workflows can use that shared authorization. Model processing depends on the provider and service.
LLM data residency policy
Primary application hosting and databases are in the United States on Google Cloud and MongoDB Atlas. Model inference uses configured providers and hosts. Processing is not guaranteed to remain in one region across all providers and features.