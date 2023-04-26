Living Security Training

Date of latest pen test
2023-04-26
Executive summary is available to potential customers upon request
yes
Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
SAML SSO through: Okta, Azure, OneLogin, Ping and all other IDPs that support SAML
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
yes
Has a dedicated security team
yes
Contact for security issues
help@livingsecurity.com
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
no
Has a bug bounty program
no
Requires third party authorization/connections
yes
Third party services used by this app
Auth0, LaunchDarkly, Hubspot