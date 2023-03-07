Featurebase

Data deletion request procedure

Our procedure for handling requests for data deletion is designed to comply with data protection regulations and ensure a timely and efficient response to such requests. Here's an outline of our procedure: Request submission: Customers can submit a request for data deletion by contacting us via email, specifying their email address as proof of identity. We will provide a dedicated email address for this purpose, ensuring that data deletion requests are sent to the right channel. Identity verification: Upon receiving a data deletion request, we will first verify the identity of the requester to ensure that the request is genuine and the person is authorized to request the deletion. This may involve checking the provided email address against our records or requesting additional information if necessary. Data search: Once the identity of the requester is confirmed, we will search our systems and databases to identify and locate all the data associated with the requester's email address. Data deletion: After locating the relevant data, we will securely delete or anonymize the data in accordance with our data retention policies and applicable data protection regulations. This will involve using secure deletion methods to ensure that the data cannot be recovered. Third-party data processors: If we have shared the requester's data with third-party data processors, we will inform them of the data deletion request and ensure that they also delete or anonymize the data in accordance with their own data retention policies and legal obligations. Confirmation: Once the data deletion process is complete, we will send a confirmation email to the requester, informing them that their data has been successfully deleted from our systems. Record-keeping: We will maintain a record of data deletion requests and their outcomes for audit purposes and to demonstrate compliance with data protection regulations. By following this procedure, we ensure that requests for data deletion are handled in a secure and compliant manner, respecting the privacy rights of our customers.