Date of latest pen test
2023-03-03
Executive summary is available to potential customers upon request
yes
Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
Yes, based on client-specific integration request
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
yes
Has a dedicated security team
yes
Contact for security issues
support@campfiresocial.io
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
no
Has a bug bounty program
no
Requires third party authorization/connections
no
Third party services used by this app
Auth0 (User Authentication)
Sendgrid (Email notifications)
Slack (Notifications)
AWS SDK (Platform interaction with AWS services on the backend)