Nudge Security for Slack nudges

Date of latest pen test
2024-07-11
Executive summary is available to potential customers upon request
yes
Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
Google Workspaces, Office 365, Okta
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Has a dedicated security team
yes
Contact for security issues
security@nudgesecurity.com
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
no
Has a bug bounty program
no
Requires third party authorization/connections
yes
Third party services used by this app
AWS, Teleport, Google Cloud, Atlassian, Segment, Auth0, Datadog..