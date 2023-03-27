Data retention policy
Our policy is to retain user data solely for the purpose of delivering our services. If there is no legitimate reason for us to keep user data, we will delete it within a month. However, data that must be kept by law, such as payment data for tax purposes, will be retained as long as necessary and no longer.
Data archiving and removal policy
To request deletion of user data, please send an email to: support@polite.pro
Data storage policy
Data is stored in our hosting provider’s data centers. We have well-tested backup and restoration procedures. Data is automatically backed up nightly.
Data center location(s)
Ireland
Data hosting details
We use cloud based hosting
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors