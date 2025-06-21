Xitoring is a powerful monitoring tool designed for server administrators, developers, and IT teams to ensure optimal system performance. With its seamless integration for Slack, Xitoring delivers real-time notifications for server uptime, system metrics, and potential issues. Instantly address problems through intuitive alerts and analytics. Whether you're safeguarding a small-scale server or a complex infrastructure, Xitoring simplifies the process, offering robust monitoring capabilities to keep everything running smoothly. Tailored to enhance team collaboration and productivity, Xitoring ensures you're always in control. Features:

- Immediately receive the incident in your channels

- Add notes to incidents

- See incident notes

- Manually resolve an incident

- Share the incident with your status pages

- Configuring one Slack channel for each notification role