Otter.ai | AI Meeting Assistant

Superpower team productivity with the Otter app for Slack The Otter app for Slack automatically shares updates with teammates in real time, ensuring everyone is in the loop: before, during, and after your meetings. With the Otter app, you can: - Receive Otter notifications. Get notified when you’re mentioned or assigned an action item in an Otter conversation.

- See rich previews of Otter conversations. When Otter links are posted in Slack, they will be instantly enriched with meeting information and the automatic summary

- Share meeting summaries in Slack channels. Send summaries to Slack channels after the meeting to keep everyone on the same page. See how Otter can streamline your meetings: - Before your meeting: Otter shares a meeting reminder in Slack, with a link to the Otter meeting notes. Everyone can follow the conversation in real time, even if they are running late.

- During your meeting: Otter joins your virtual meeting to automatically write notes in real time and captures meeting slides. Teammates can highlight key takeaways and assign action items directly from Otter. Otter will then automatically send the assignee their action item in Slack, saving the meeting leader time from sending follow-up emails.

- After your meeting: Otter automatically sends teammates the meeting notes in Slack, along with an automated summary, to keep everyone on the same page. Keep the discussion going seamlessly on Slack.