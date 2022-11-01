Upon customer’s request, Spark Hire Recruit will delete the personal information it has processed on customer’s behalf under the Data Processing Addendum (link:

), or, at customer’s choice, use the platform’s tools to obtain the data before its deletion, and upon customer’s written request, will furnish written confirmation that the personal information has been deleted pursuant to this section. In any event, to the extent required or allowed by applicable law, Spark Hire Recruit may retain one copy of the personal information for evidence purposes and/or for the establishment, exercise or defense of legal claims and/or to comply with applicable laws and regulations. Through Spark Hire Recruit’s platform, you can control and configure options to convey Spark Hire Recruit instructions regarding candidates' data, for example, the customer has the control and flexibility to define and implement their own policies. This means enabling you to manage your hiring processes and data collection and retention policies. If you have any additional questions about this notice, please contact the recruiting team who manage your organization’s account on Spark Hire Recruit’s platform. For the complete up-to-date policy, please see Spark Hire Recruit’s Terms of Service (link:

) and Data Processing Addendum (link:

). These notices can be changed and therefore, we ask you to check back periodically for the latest versions. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary, in any event of a conflict between the provisions of this notice and the provisions contained under the agreement between the customer and Spark Hire Recruit, the provisions contained in the agreement shall prevail. This notice is intended for informative purposes only. The information in this notice shall not be constituted as legal advice about the content, interpretation or application of any law, regulation or regulatory guideline, and may not be used or relied on for such purposes. the customer must seek their own legal counsel to understand the applicability of any law or regulation on their processing of personal information. This notice shall not be considered as acknowledgement that the GDPR or any other law applies or to which extent to Spark Hire Recruit.