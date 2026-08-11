Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Apollo retains customer data only as long as necessary for business, legal, and contractual purposes, and its formal Data Retention, Deletion & Disposal Policy plus DPA define retention periods, including minimum and maximum timelines. Upon termination and at the customer’s election, Apollo returns or deletes personal data and generally completes deletion within 90 days.

Data archiving and removal policy Apollo deletes or returns Customer Personal Data on request or at contract termination, then purges residual copies on defined schedules. Encrypted backups and replicas are not immediately overwritten but age out under lifecycle controls, and destruction follows secure deletion practices.

Data storage policy Apollo stores customer data on Google Cloud Platform, primarily in the US-Central region (Iowa). Customer data is encrypted at rest and in transit; Mongo customer data in GCP is encrypted at the storage level using AES-256 or AES-128, relying on GCP's native database encryption.

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://trust.apollo.io/item/subprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Apollo AI uses approved third-party AI providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, Perplexity; model selection may vary by feature and over time.

LLM retention settings Customer data is not used to train third-party AI models, and data sent to third-party AI providers is deleted from those platforms within 30 days.

LLM data tenancy policy Apollo does not operate dedicated single-tenant third-party LLM infrastructure. Customer data sent to third-party models is used only to generate the requested output, is not used to train those models, and is not shared with other customers.