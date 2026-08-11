Apollo for Slack
Apollo is a go-to-market platform that helps teams find, research, and engage prospects. Apollo for Slack brings your GTM coworker and important updates into Slack, so you can stay productive where your team already works.
With the Apollo for Slack integration, you can:
- Find the right prospects
—Search Apollo's database of 240M+ verified contacts based on job title, industry, company size, recent funding, and more
- Research people and companies
—Get contact details, company information, buying signals, and other Apollo insights into your Slack conversation before you reach out
- Draft and send outreach right from Slack
—Ask Apollo to help write personalized emails, create sequences, and add contacts to outreach
- Stay on top of Apollo activity
—Review open tasks, replies, and call activity, and get important Apollo notifications directly in Slack so you know when to take action
- Continue conversations in Apollo
—Conversations you start with Apollo in Slack are saved in Apollo, so you can pick up where you left offGetting started
You'll need an Apollo account to use Apollo for Slack. Don't have one yet? Sign up for Apollo
.
An Apollo admin must first connect Apollo to your Slack workspace. Once it's connected, anyone with access to the Apollo account can use the integration in Slack.
To connect your workspace:
1. Go to Integrations
in Apollo.
2. Search for Slack
.
3. Click Connect
.
4. Authenticate your Slack workspace.
5. Give it a try! Open Apollo in Slack to start a conversation.
A paid Slack plan is required to use Apollo's AI Assistant in Slack. Other Apollo for Slack features are available on free Slack plans.
Note: AI-generated responses can make mistakes, so always verify details before acting on them.