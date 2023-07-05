Appreci bot

Data retention policy
We use historical data about people who use our Services to generate internal research reports and for you to view historical information about your own usage. If you stop using the service, your data is also available to Administrators for your Appreci account. Your old data can be used by Administrators to see historical kudos giving and received, and any other data collected about you.
Data archiving and removal policy
You can request the removal of your data at any time by making a request to Appreci. Send your request to support@apprecibot.com and your data will be deleted within 30 days. All data backups are deleted within one week.
Data storage policy
The Company encrypts and stores Customer Data in a public cloud-based storage facility.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors