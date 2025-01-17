Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy At minimum, we will retain your information for as long as needed to provide you services, and as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements. Ironclad may maintain some or all of this data in its archives even after it has been removed from the Site. When a customer terminates their contract with Ironclad, Ironclad destroys all copies of customer data within 90 calendar days of contract termination or within 30 days upon request.

Data archiving and removal policy At minimum, we will retain your information for as long as needed to provide you services, and as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements. Ironclad may maintain some or all of this data in its archives even after it has been removed from the Site. When a customer terminates their contract with Ironclad, Ironclad destroys all copies of customer data within 90 calendar days of contract termination or within 30 days upon request.

Data storage policy At minimum, we will retain your information for as long as needed to provide you services, and as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements. Ironclad may maintain some or all of this data in its archives even after it has been removed from the Site. When a customer terminates their contract with Ironclad, Ironclad destroys all copies of customer data within 90 calendar days of contract termination or within 30 days upon request.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company GCP

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://ironcladapp.com/subprocessors/