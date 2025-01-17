Data retention policy
At minimum, we will retain your information for as long as needed to provide you services, and as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements. Ironclad may maintain some or all of this data in its archives even after it has been removed from the Site. When a customer terminates their contract with Ironclad, Ironclad destroys all copies of customer data within 90 calendar days of contract termination or within 30 days upon request.
Data archiving and removal policy
At minimum, we will retain your information for as long as needed to provide you services, and as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements. Ironclad may maintain some or all of this data in its archives even after it has been removed from the Site. When a customer terminates their contract with Ironclad, Ironclad destroys all copies of customer data within 90 calendar days of contract termination or within 30 days upon request.
Data storage policy
At minimum, we will retain your information for as long as needed to provide you services, and as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements. Ironclad may maintain some or all of this data in its archives even after it has been removed from the Site. When a customer terminates their contract with Ironclad, Ironclad destroys all copies of customer data within 90 calendar days of contract termination or within 30 days upon request.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no