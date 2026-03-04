Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Plane retains customer data only as long as necessary to provide core functionality, including Slack workspace integration, issue syncing, and notification delivery. We store only minimal metadata—such as message IDs, timestamps, and user associations—required to maintain these links. Plane is SOC 2 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 compliant, and all data handling practices align with our internal retention and security policies. Users may disconnect integrations at any time to cease future data collection.

Data archiving and removal policy Customers can remove the Slack integration or delete their Plane account at any time. Upon deletion, all associated integration data—including message mappings and user metadata—is securely and permanently erased. Data removal is handled both automatically and upon verified customer request. Our archival and removal procedures are aligned with SOC 2 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 compliance standards.

Data storage policy Customer data, including Slack-related metadata, is stored securely on Plane’s infrastructure hosted in AWS, with strict access control, encryption in transit and at rest, and regular security reviews. No message content is stored—only metadata required for integration features. Our storage practices follow industry best practices and meet both SOC 2 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 requirements for data protection and governance.

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Claude Sonnet 4.5

LLM retention settings We do not store LLM prompts or responses beyond real-time processing needs. Inputs and outputs are used only to generate immediate results and are not retained for training or long-term storage.

LLM data tenancy policy All LLM requests are processed on a per-workspace basis, and no customer data is shared across tenants. Each request contains only the necessary context for that user session, ensuring strict logical separation between customers.