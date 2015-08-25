Harmonia helps your team work better, together, by sharing responsibility to recurring and one-off tasks around the whole team. By automatically and fairly distributing responsibilities, everyone in the team pitches in. Assignments are visible to everyone via email and/or Slack, so there's never any doubt who is responsible.
Harmonia will be able to view:
Harmonia will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
All data is hosted securely on our deployment VPS.
Data hosting company
Linode
App/service has sub-processors
no
Certifications & compliance
Data deletion request procedure
As required by GDPR, we action all requests made to delete user information from our systems. We don't retain any information if users delete their accounts.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)