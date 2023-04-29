Felix is your AI editor! Felix helps to modify your messages in a way that's fully customizable to you. To start, simply start a message with /felix-help where you can configure Felix to your communication style. When you're ready for Felix to try re-writing one of your messages, simply start a chat with /felix . Felix will then generate a preview of your message based on your chosen customization! Felix can modify your messages to sound more cheerful, helpful, confident, direct, friendly, or grateful based on your preferences. Not only does it enhance the tone of your communication, Felix also corrects spelling and grammar, ensuring professional and polished chats. It even takes customization to the next level, allowing prompts for unique modifications like translating messages to different languages, adding TLDR summaries, or reordering content into a prioritized list. Use Felix to bring out your best self in Slack. Felix uses large language models (LLMs) provided by OpenAI to produce message recommendations. All LLM's, such as ChatGPT, have the potential to generate faulty or otherwise erroeneous responses. As such, Felix may produce inaccurate responses.