Emoji Happenings

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy No client-identifying data is intentionally retained or stored unless explicitly shared. For example, when you onboard and provide your email address and company name. Backups, logging, and other operational systems may retain this and other information for debugging or operational purposes. We store your data forever unless you explicitly contact us and request to remove your data at which time we will review and process your request in a timely manner. Please contact us using the information in our privacy policy.

Data archiving and removal policy No client-identifying data is intentionally retained or stored unless explicitly shared. For example, when you onboard and provide your email address and company name. Backups, logging, and other operational systems may retain this and other information for debugging or operational purposes. We store your data forever unless you explicitly contact us and request to remove your data at which time we will review and process your request in a timely manner. Please contact us using the information in our privacy policy.

Data storage policy No client-identifying data is intentionally retained or stored unless explicitly shared. For example, when you onboard and provide your email address and company name. Backups, logging, and other operational systems may retain this and other information for debugging or operational purposes. We store your data forever unless you explicitly contact us and request to remove your data at which time we will review and process your request in a timely manner. Please contact us using the information in our privacy policy.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted.

Data hosting company GCP