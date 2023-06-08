We only retain data that is necessary to effectively conduct our business operations, fulfill our mission, and comply with applicable law. In general, we retain employee data (including Team Member data) for 6 years following the date of termination and Customer information for 7 years following the termination of our relationship. For more information regarding our collection, use, and retention of personal information relative to various user types can be found in the Privacy Notices available on our Trust Center. (

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