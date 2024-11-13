Data retention policy
Retention Period: Harriet will hold customer data for a period of 5 years from the date of transaction or the last interaction with the customer, unless there is a legal requirement to keep it for a longer period.
Data Use: The data retained will only be used for purposes consented to by the customer, such as improving services, customer support, and compliance with legal obligations.
Exception Handling: In case of certain circumstances such as legal disputes or ongoing investigations, Harriet may retain data beyond the normal retention period.
Policy Review: Harriet reviews and updates this data retention policy regularly, in accordance with changes in laws and regulations, and will communicate any changes to customers in a timely manner.
Data archiving and removal policy
Backup: Harriet conducts regular backups of production databases which are stored encrypted on redundant media.
Data Deletion: Upon the expiry of the retention period or at the request of the customer, data will be securely deleted from all active systems, archives, and backups.
Email privacy@hrharriet.com to make a data deletion request.
Data storage policy
Storage Security: All data is securely stored and maintained following industry-standard security practices, to prevent unauthorized access or breaches.
Data center location(s)
Ireland
Data hosting details
Heroku DBaaS
Data hosting company
Heroku
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
OpenAI GPT-4o + o1; Anthropic Claude
LLM retention settings
Harriet LLMs do not retain customer data for training or other purposes.
LLM data tenancy policy
Harriet is backed by the world's most advanced LLMs. The Harriet team can configure processing of your data to take place either globally (default) or within the EU. Contact sales@hrharriet.com to learn more.
LLM data residency policy
LLM data is not retained.