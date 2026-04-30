Data storage policy

Data in Showpad hosted environment (production): Showpad Customer Instance: The Showpad Customer instance (including all data it then contains) remains available on production environment for up to 90 days following closure of the Showpad Customer Instance (e.g. where the contract with the Showpad Customer has expired). Administrator/Privileged User/User (“Showpad Content” & “Showpad Coach”): Subject to the above, from the moment the respective user account is closed (as part of account management done by the Showpad Customer), the account and the Personal Data it then contains remains available on production environment for up to 90 days following user account closure. After such period, the respective Personal Data of that Administrator/Privileged User/User is deleted, resulting in the fact that analytics are anonymised for that user account. Third-Party Data Subject (“Showpad Content”): Subject to the above, as long as the respective Third-Party Data Subject is interacting with or through the Products and Services and for a certain period after the last interaction such Party has had with or through the Products and Services (period as determined and set by the Showpad Customer) the respective Personal Data of that Third-Party Data Subject is deleted, resulting in the fact that analytics of that Third-Party Data Subject are anonymised. Training content & information (“Showpad Coach”): Subject to the above, such Personal Data remains available on production environment for up to 90 days following deletion of such data by the Showpad Customer, after which such data is deleted or anonymised (as applicable). Deletions on production environment occurs in weekly runs. Data in Showpad hosted environment (backup): Backups of the production environment are made on a daily as well as weekly basis; Backups are kept for up to 90 days in addition to the above; data will be permanently and irrevocably deleted in backup after such 90-day period. Deletions on backup environment occurs in weekly runs.