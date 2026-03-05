Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We will retain user data as long as a user has an account.

Data archiving and removal policy We will remove user data, when a user deletes his/her account and request deletion of all activity information.

Data storage policy Our bot for Slack adheres to the principle of data minimization, storing only the necessary information required for its operation. Any data collected is retained for a limited period, after which it is securely deleted. We prioritize data security, employing robust encryption and access controls. We maintain transparency about our data practices, informing users about the data we collect, its use, and retention period. Lastly, we uphold users' rights to access and request deletion of their data, ensuring compliance with legal standards, including GDPR.

Data center location(s) Germany, United States

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://www.getdot.ai/legal

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used openai gpt4o

LLM retention settings By default, OpenAI retains API inputs and outputs for up to 30 days for abuse monitoring, after which the data is deleted unless legally required to be kept longer

LLM data tenancy policy OpenAI maintains control and custody of data processed through their API services, securely storing it on their own infrastructure