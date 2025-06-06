A tiny chat widget with a big voice Tiny Finch is a lightweight live chat widget that connects your website visitors directly to your Slack workspace — no new tools, logins, or learning curves. It’s fast, easy, and efficient. When you install Tiny Finch, we automatically create a dedicated Slack channel (#tinyfinch) in your workspace. Messages from your website visitors land there instantly. Just reply in a thread, and your message is delivered straight back to the widget in real time. * Works with the Slack Free Plan

* No need for a standalone mobile app — manage chats on the go on your Slack workspace

* Add unlimited team members with no extra cost

* Add several profiles for your team to use Tiny Finch for different websites and purposes What problem does Tiny Finch solve? Live chat is one of the best ways to engage visitors, offer support, and close sales — but most solutions are expensive, bloated, or require learning new tools. Tiny Finch keeps it simple: * Installs in under 10 minutes with a single line of script

* No new dashboards to monitor — everything happens on your Slack workspace

* Affordable pricing with no limits on chats or users

* Multiple languages, helpdesk articles, full customization, and GDPR compliance included Features at a glance * :hatched_chick: Multiple profiles for different websites or use cases

* :earth_africa: Auto-detects and responds in visitors' preferred language

* :memo: Helpdesk articles shown right inside the widget

* :test_tube: JavaScript API and CSS for full customization

* :no_entry_sign: Remove Tiny Finch branding on any paid plan

* :flag-eu: Built and hosted in France — fully GDPR compliant What to expect after installation 1. Install Tiny Finch from the Slack Marketplace

2. Add a line of script to your site

3. Visitors message you from the widget

4. You reply in Slack threads — instantly and effortlessly Why people love Tiny Finch I wanted to have a LiveChat Widget on my website which i can control via my phone from anywhere without having to install another app or anything else, so using slack is perfect

— KohlMedia I run a website with German and French audiences, and Tiny Finch makes it easy to communicate in both languages.

— alexchouraki I absolutely love Tiny Finch! The tool is powerful and versatile, and the service was exceptional.

— jacqui38 Gem!

— TimTim Need help or have questions? Chat with us using our own Tiny Finch widget or email us at contact@tinyfinch.chat Try Tiny Finch free for a month — no credit card required. Cancel anytime.

Add it to your Slack workspace and start chatting today!