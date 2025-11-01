LinkSquares

Data retention policy
We retain customer data for the duration of our contract with you. Upon contract termination, data may be deleted within 90 days after the end of the customer relationship.
Data archiving and removal policy
Outside of our data retention policy, customers manage their own policies for data archiving and removal.
Data storage policy
Data is stored natively in AWS US East 1 and replicated across 3 of the 6 data centers that make up that region.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
On AWS, regions: AWS-US-East-1 \ AWS-US-West
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Anthopics Claude
LLM retention settings
Until its use case is satisfied. The duration can vary.
LLM data tenancy policy
Self- Hosted within our VPC
LLM data residency policy
Encapsulated in AWS-US