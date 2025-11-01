The LinkSquares Slack integration lets you take action on your contracts without leaving Slack. Use the AI-powered chatbot to draft agreements, upload documents to your file library, create legal requests, and ask questions about your contracts. Mention the bot in any public or private channel you've added it to, or message it directly in the Messages tab. Responses are always delivered privately in your LinkSquares Messages tab. AI DISCLAIMER: The LinkSquares chatbot uses a large language model (LLM) to generate responses. AI-generated content may be inaccurate, incomplete, or out of date. Always review responses, drafts, and contract information for accuracy before relying on them. AI output is not legal advice and should not replace the judgment of a qualified legal professional. Connecting LinkSquares Finalize to Slack is easy: Once the integration is set up, we'll authenticate you, your role and your access. Then, simply navigate to the Slack application, where you will see all of your notifications, just as you do in Finalize. You can then configure which push notifications you'd like to subscribe to. NOTE: This app is only available for licensed LinkSquares users. The installation process will require users to login to LinkSquares. LinkSquares is the AI-powered legal technology partner for in-house legal teams of all sizes. Chief Legal Officers and their teams rely on LinkSquares' custom-built technology to centralize collaboration, streamline workloads, and provide a 360-degree view of their business risks, opportunities, and results.