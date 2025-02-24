Factory is an AI software engineer. Tag @Factory in any channel or thread as soon as bugs, incidents, feature requests, and questions come in.
How it works
1. Mention @Factory in a channel, thread, or DM with a task.
2. Factory reads the thread for context, including replies and attached files and images.
3. It spins up a cloud dev environment, or runs on a workspace you configure, then writes and tests code.
4. It posts progress in the thread and asks you there when it needs a decision.
5. When it's done it pushes its changes, opens a pull request, and reports back in the thread.
What you can do
- Fix a bug: "@Factory fix the login redirect bug described above"
- Investigate an incident: "@Factory run an RCA on this alert"
- Implement a feature: "@Factory add a feature flag for the new checkout flow"
- Review code: "@Factory review this PR and suggest improvements"
- Follow up: tag @Factory again in the thread with more instructions
Installation
1. Go to https://app.factory.ai/settings/integrations
2. Click Connect next to Slack
3. Install the app and complete setup
Factory can make mistakes. Please double-check code and responses.
Learn more at https://docs.factory.ai
.
A paid Slack plan is required to access the AI agent in the app container.