Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Factory retains personal data for the duration of your account and deletes it no later than 10 years after your last use of Factory, or as agreed in a separate contract. Enterprise Zero Data Retention mode is available.

Data archiving and removal policy Personal data is removed from our archives no later than 10 years after last use, and on verified erasure request within 30 days. Customer data is deleted upon contract termination.

Data storage policy Customer data is stored in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and processed in the United States. Data is encrypted at rest (AES-256, AWS KMS) and in transit (TLS 1.2+/1.3).

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://trust.factory.ai/subprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Multiple LLM's used

LLM retention settings Match Factory data retention, with the exception of Fable which follows Anthropic mandated data retention; zero data retention is available for all models excluding Mythos models from Anthropic

LLM data tenancy policy LLM operates within the US (including open source models which are hosted in the US via Fireworks)