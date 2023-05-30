Data storage policy

Castle classifies data and information systems in accordance with legal requirements, sensitivity, and business criticality in order to ensure that information is given the appropriate level of protection. Data owners are responsible for identifying any additional requirements for specific data or exceptions to standard handling requirements. Information systems and applications shall be classified according to the highest classification of data that they store or process. Confidential data is subject to the following protection and handling requirements: ● Access for non-pre approved roles requires documented approval from the data owner ● Access is restricted to specific employees, roles and/or departments ● Confidential systems shall not allow unauthenticated or anonymous access ● Confidential Customer Data shall not be used or stored in non-production systems/environments ● Confidential data shall be encrypted in transit over public networks ● Confidential data shall be stored on encrypted hard drives ● Mobile device hard drives containing confidential data, including laptops, shall be encrypted ● Mobile devices storing or accessing confidential data shall be protected by a log-on password or passcode and shall be configured to lock the screen after five (5) minutes of non-use ● Backups shall be encrypted ● Confidential data shall not be stored on personal phones or devices or removable media including USB drives, CD’s, or DVD’s ● Paper records shall be labeled “confidential” and securely stored and disposed ● Hard drives and mobile devices used to store confidential information must be securely wiped prior to disposal or physically destroyed ● Transfer of confidential data to people or entities outside the company shall only be done in accordance with a legal contract or arrangement, and the explicit written permission of management or the data owner Castle shall evaluate the risks inherent in processing and storing data, and shall implement cryptographic controls to mitigate those risks where deemed appropriate. Where encryption is in use, strong cryptography with associated key management processes and procedures shall be implemented and documented. All encryption shall be performed in accordance with industry standards, including NIST SP 800-57. For all personal data, Castle shall consider the state of the art, the costs of implementation and the nature, scope, context, and purposes of processing as well as the risk of varying likelihood and severity to the rights and freedoms of natural persons, and implement appropriate technical and organizational measures surrounding the pseudonymization and encryption of data to ensure a level of security appropriate to the risk. For all web traffic sent over the public Internet containing confidential information, the TLS v1.2 protocol or better must be utilized.