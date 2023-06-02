AI Pitch Deck Generator

Data retention policy
We will only keep your personal information for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this privacy notice, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting, or other legal requirements). No purpose in this notice will require us keeping your personal information for longer than 10 years.
Data archiving and removal policy
PitchBob remove data by request on hi@pitchbob.io
Data storage policy
When we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, we will either delete or anonymize such information, or, if this is not possible (for example, because your personal information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store your personal information and isolate it from any further processing until deletion is possible.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM retention settings
Default settings. No additional settings for data storage were made
LLM data tenancy policy
We do not use data tenancy
LLM data residency policy
We don't use