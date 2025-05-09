Data retention policy
BackEngine retains customer data for as long as an account is active or in accordance with our agreements with customers, unless required by law to dispose of data earlier or retain it longer.
Data archiving and removal policy
BackEngine disposes of customer data within 30 days of a request by a current or former customer or in accordance with the customer's agreement with BackEngine. We may retain data necessary for legal obligations, dispute resolution, and enforcing agreements.
Data storage policy
All data is encrypted at rest and in transit. We generate a unique encryption key for each customer, and customers can revoke their encryption key at any time, rendering associated data unusable.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Our infrastructure is hosted in North American AWS data centers.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
We use enterprise-tier models from OpenAI and Anthropic.
LLM retention settings
All data processed by LLMs follows our standard data retention policies.
LLM data tenancy policy
Customer data processed using our AI features will not be used to train machine learning models, except as expressly described in the OpenAI and Anthropic terms and conditions.
LLM data residency policy
We currently process all data in the United States.