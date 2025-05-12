Top Story Turtle

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy The News Movement does not store any user data, the only data stored is the workspace information for sending messages to the user.

Data archiving and removal policy The News Movement does not store any user data. Any information related to the workspace is removed upon uninstallation.

Data storage policy We store only minimal workspace metadata (like workspace ID and tokens) needed for app functionality. No user-generated content or personal data is stored. All data is encrypted and used solely to support the Slack integration.

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used gpt-3.5-turbo-0125

LLM retention settings We do not use any Slack conversation data to train AI models. All data is processed ephemerally and not retained after the analysis is complete.

LLM data tenancy policy No user data is retained by the LLM service after processing.