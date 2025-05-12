Discover emerging trends, topics, and stories with Top Story Turtle (TST)
your go-to bot for Slack for surfacing discussions that matter from The News Movement. Designed for journalists, marketers, and trendspotters, TST utilizes AI to identify and parse conversations with high engagement across niche online communities. Helping you stay ahead of the curve.
With TST, you can:
• Identify emerging trends
: Discover discussions and topics gaining traction before they reach mainstream audiences.
• Tailor your listening
: Curate your feed to focus on specific areas of focus, locations, and other niches to identify what's buzzing in that space.
• Analyze conversations
: Leverage the power of AI to gauge sentiment analysis and quickly parse through conversations, gaining deeper insights on surfaced topics to inform your decision-making.TST
was born from our fast paced newsroom and a need to quickly identify and parse emerging stories for our audience. We leverage AI to surface conversations with a high engagement-to-visibility ratio—highlighting topics and trends bubbling under the surface, waiting to emerge. Whether you're in media, like us, marketing, or research, TST ensures you're always a step ahead.
TST is easy to set up and integrates seamlessly with your Slack workspace to keep your team informed and inspired. Disclaimer: TST comment summaries use LLM functions and can sometimes contain mistakes - it never hurts to double check
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For questions or feedback, reach out to us directly at: topstoryturtle@thenewsmovement.com