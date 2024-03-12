Revolutionize Your Project Estimations and SOWs Right Inside Slack! :rocket: Quick Delivery and Approval Your clients receive SOWs (Statements of Work) for their contracts directly in your Slack channel, where they can swiftly approve or deny them with a few clicks. It's fast, efficient, and hassle-free. :bar_chart: Robust Record-Keeping Streamlined SOW keeps a detailed record of every task that's been approved or denied, providing you with a comprehensive history and the ability to track progress effortlessly. :hammer_and_wrench: Flexible Role Management Manage different roles and types of services and their corresponding billing rates. This ensures you can accurately and flexibly tailor each SOW to your clients’ needs. :closed_lock_with_key: User Access Management Ensure that only certain team members can send SOWs, Our platform simplifies user management so that you can rest assured knowing that estimates are only being sent by members with authorized access. :chart_with_upwards_trend: Administrative Dashboard Our intuitive administrative dashboard puts you in the driver's seat, giving you complete control over all your SOWs. You can manage approved, denied, and pending SOWs, and access the Slack channel for a particular client with a single click. How does Streamlined SOW work? * Install Streamlined SOW and invite it to any Slack channel by typing @sow.

* Utilize the /sow command to open the estimation form effortlessly.

* Select stakeholders (approvers) and input task and estimation details within the application.

* Streamlined SOW submits the SOW for stakeholders to review and either approve or deny.

* Receive instant notifications for SOW approvals or denials, ensuring timely updates. Have Questions or Need More Info? Contact us at support@streamlinedsow.com. We're here to help you streamline your project processes!