Bubble Tea

We've integrated with the OpenAI API, leveraging a Large Language Model (LLM) for content generation. Note that results may be inaccurate. You can disable this functionality if preferred. To clearly indicate when and where we utilize generative AI, we will mark that feature with :sparkles:, along with an explanation of its usage.

/poll

Boost your team's productivity and enhance its culture. Transform your team into a dream team.Gather feedback effortlessly within Slack with quick polls. Two types available: Flexible (votes can be modified until closed) and Standard (votes cannot be changed, similar to a physical ballot). This simple poll helps you make decisions quickly without waiting for the next meeting.:sparkles: When you use thecommand and only provide the title, we leverage generative AI to generate the options for you.The quiz can be conducted interactively to engage with your team in real-time or in a traditional format for a larger audience, facilitating participation from your entire organization.Conduct standups asynchronously (with or without standing up). Customize the questions, schedule your team's standups, and add some fun with random GIFs. If you manage or participate in multiple standups, no problem. You can oversee all meetings and gain insights into momentum and obstacles at a glance.:sparkles: The bot utilizes generative AI to generate a summary of individual updates at the end of the meeting.Coordinate a group greeting cards for your team members right within Slack. You can send signature request to your circle, attach the image, add the event information to surprise ones who deserve it. The cards can be scheduled and sent to the channel at specific time.:sparkles: We utilize generative AI to assist with content tasks such as drafting wishes or proofreading your content.Managing numerous channels can be overwhelming. Even in channels where everyone is present, important messages may go unnoticed amidst a flood of other messages. This feature addresses that issue by using a publisher-subscriber model. Subscribing to relevant channels allows important messages to be broadcasted to all, ensuring you stay updated without needing to be a channel member.This is a TODOs app for your team. You can schedule tasks to appear in the channel at a specific date and time, assign them to team members, and add work tickets, deadlines, and blockers. This way, everyone is aware of the team's status, eliminating the need for awkward follow-ups when tasks depend on others.Effortlessly automate introductions for your team, whether welcoming new members or initiating icebreakers for cross-team meetings. Administer your channels to enable automatic self-introduction requests with prepared questions or for ad-hoc gatherings like on-call duty and cross-team root cause analysis.:sparkles: We leverage generative AI to assist you in drafting questions for self-introduction requests. You can use generative content as your template or idea, or utilize it as-is if you prefer.