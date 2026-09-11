Caddy helps sales teams get useful insights from their Outreach data.With Caddy's Slack integration, SDRs receive alerts about new call tasks, overdue tasks, and unanswered replies. Managers receive grouped escalations for unresolved issues. Each user chooses their notification destinations: public channels, private channels they belong to that also include Caddy, or direct messages from Caddy. Private channels are hidden from users who are not members.To connect, sign in to Caddy and open Settings > Notifications > Alerts. Connect your Slack account, enable Slack for an alert, and choose its destinations. Public channels can be selected directly. Invite Caddy to a private channel before selecting it. Use Send test message to verify delivery.Caddy is a notification-only app. The Messages tab provides a welcome message and links to settings and support; message input is disabled. A Caddy account with connected Outreach data is required. Command Center digests remain on email.
Caddy will be able to view:
Caddy will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
Caddy retains personal information only as long as necessary to provide its services, fulfill the purposes described in its privacy policy, resolve disputes, enforce agreements, and meet legal obligations. Retention is reviewed periodically. See https://www.gtmcaddy.io/privacy-policy.
Data archiving and removal policy
Users may request deletion of personal information by contacting privacy@gtmcaddy.io. Requests are handled under Caddy’s privacy policy, subject to applicable legal obligations: https://www.gtmcaddy.io/privacy-policy.
Data storage policy
Caddy stores operational data and integration configuration in Supabase PostgreSQL and analytical data in ClickHouse. The application is hosted on Vercel. Slack OAuth tokens are encrypted server-side before storage. See https://www.gtmcaddy.io/privacy-policy for data processing and protection details.
Data hosting details
The web application is hosted on Vercel. Operational data and integration configuration are stored in Supabase PostgreSQL, and analytical data is stored in ClickHouse. Slack OAuth tokens are encrypted server-side before storage.
Users can request deletion by emailing privacy@gtmcaddy.io. Caddy handles requests under its published privacy policy, subject to applicable legal retention obligations: https://www.gtmcaddy.io/privacy-policy.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)