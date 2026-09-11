Caddy helps sales teams get useful insights from their Outreach data. With Caddy's Slack integration, SDRs receive alerts about new call tasks, overdue tasks, and unanswered replies. Managers receive grouped escalations for unresolved issues. Each user chooses their notification destinations: public channels, private channels they belong to that also include Caddy, or direct messages from Caddy. Private channels are hidden from users who are not members. To connect, sign in to Caddy and open Settings > Notifications > Alerts. Connect your Slack account, enable Slack for an alert, and choose its destinations. Public channels can be selected directly. Invite Caddy to a private channel before selecting it. Use Send test message to verify delivery. Caddy is a notification-only app. The Messages tab provides a welcome message and links to settings and support; message input is disabled. A Caddy account with connected Outreach data is required. Command Center digests remain on email.