ガチAI / GACHI.ai

「AIをガチに使いこなしたい」すべての人・企業のためのSlackボット。プロンプトエンジニアリングの知識や複雑な設定なしに、誰でもすぐにAIの力を活用できます。
# 主な機能
:white_check_mark: 専門家チャンネル: 法務・税務・財務・IT・カスタマーサポート・マーケティングの各分野の専門家AIを好きなチャンネルに配置。インストールしてすぐに専門的な相談が可能です。
:white_check_mark: パートタイマータスク: 写真から領収書を自動抽出、URLの内容をPDFレポートにまとめるなど、10種類以上の非定型タスクをAIに任せられます。
:white_check_mark: ドキュメント作成・変換: PDF、Word、Excel、PowerPoint、HTML+CSS、Markdown、CSV、テキストなど多様な形式の作成・相互変換に対応。
:white_check_mark: Web検索機能: カットオフに縛られず、最新のWeb情報にアクセス。特定サイトの分析も可能です。
# 導入はわずか3ステップ
1. Slackに追加するだけ
2. OpenAI APIキーを設定
3. すぐに使い始められます
# 料金プラン
・4ユーザーまで完全無料
・5ユーザー以上は月額課金制（ユーザーあたり）
すべては苦労せずにAIを使い倒したい全ての方のために。ガチAIで、あなたのチームの生産性を革新しましょう。
### 免責事項 ###
AI(人工知能)技術の限界や未発達な部分に起因する、AIが提供する情報や応答の不完全性、不正確性、不適切さについて、弊社は一切の責任を負いません。ユーザーは、AIの助言や情報を鵜呑みにせず、自己の判断と責任で行動するよう心がけて下さい。
-------GACHI.ai
- Your Most Reliable AI Partner on Slack
A Slack bot for everyone who wants to "seriously master AI." Harness the power of AI immediately without prompt engineering knowledge or complex configurations.
# Key Features
:white_check_mark: Expert Channels: Place AI specialists in legal, tax, finance, IT, customer support, and marketing in any channel. Get specialized consultations right after installation.
:white_check_mark: Part-timer Tasks: Delegate over 10 types of non-routine tasks to AI, such as extracting receipts from photos or compiling URL content into PDF reports.
:white_check_mark: Document Creation & Conversion: Create and convert between various formats including PDF, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, HTML+CSS, Markdown, CSV, and text.
:white_check_mark: Web Search: Access the latest web information unrestricted by knowledge cutoff dates. Analyze specific websites for detailed information.
# Setup in Just 3 Steps
1. Add to Slack
2. Configure your OpenAI API Key
3. Start using immediately
# Pricing
• Free for up to 4 users
• Monthly subscription for 5+ users (per user)
All for everyone who wants to master AI without the struggle. Transform your team's productivity with GACHI.ai
today.
### Disclaimer ###
We assume no responsibility for any incompleteness, inaccuracy, or inappropriateness of information or responses provided by AI due to the limitations or underdevelopment of AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology.Users are advised not to rely on AI's advice or information, but to act on their own judgment and responsibility.