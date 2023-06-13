LockyBot allows you to easily & efficiently manage your team’s resources. What is a resource? Well, anything that could be used only by a limited set of people at a time. It could be servers, license keys, conference rooms, company cars, and so on. THE OLD WAY: :white_haired_woman: person1: hey is anyone using staging server, i need it for couple of hours? crickets -person1 goes away and starts using the staging server- a few moments later… :red_haired_man: person2: Hey, who is using the staging server? I had a long running task running since yesterday!! all my progress are now lost :frowning: :white_haired_woman: person1: :neutral_face: WITH LOCKYBOT: :white_haired_woman: person1: @LockyBot lock staging server for 2 hours :nerd_face: @LockyBot: Actually @person2 is using staging server until tomorrow. crisis averted :rocket: :superhero: Use-cases :hammer_and_wrench:

- Avoid conflicts when using servers.

- Share license with teams.

- Reserve a conference room ahead.