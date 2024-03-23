Bring Wiv Workflow Automation Into Your Slack Workspace
The Wiv Bot for Slack enables teams to execute cloud operations workflows, manage approvals, and receive real-time notifications directly within Slack—no need to switch between applications.
What You Can Do in Slack
- Execute Workflows: Run any of your configured Wiv workflows using the /wiv run slash command
- Manage Approvals: Review and respond to workflow approval requests with interactive approve/reject buttons
- Stay Informed: Receive real-time notifications about workflow execution status, completions, and results in your channels or DMs
- User Lookup: Find team members by email for targeted workflow notifications
How It Works
1. Use /wiv run to open an interactive workflow browser
2. Search and select the workflow you want to execute
3. Receive approval requests as Slack messages with action buttons
4. Get notified when workflows complete or encounter issues
5. All notifications can be sent to public channels, private groups, or direct messages
Interactive Features
✓ Slash commands for instant workflow access
✓ One-click approval/rejection buttons
✓ Formatted execution results and error messages
✓ Real-time status updates
✓ Channel-flexible notifications
Requirements
This Slack app requires an active Wiv subscription. Wiv is a workflow automation platform for cloud operations across AWS, GCP, and Azure. Learn more at https://wiv.ai
Support
Questions? Visit https://wivai.thena.support/articles/9332141906-slack-integration
or contact our support team.