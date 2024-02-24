Bring the ease of managing days off right into Slack, where your team chats and gets things done.

With Day Off in Slack, everyone can handle leave requests and approvals smoothly, and you'll always know who's off without needing to switch apps. :ok_hand: What You Can Do: :clipboard: Easy Onboarding and Setup: Admins can quickly import employees from Slack to Day Off, and link existing employees' Day Off and Slack accounts. It's super simple to get started. :date: Ask for Time Off in Slack: No need to leave Slack. Employees can submit leave requests, see how many leave days they have left, and check on their requests without the hassle of switching applications just to manage leave. :bell: Instant Notifications for Approvers: Approvers receive immediate notifications of leave requests in Slack, enabling them to accept or reject requests swiftly. This seamless integration ensures quick responses and keeps everyone on the same page. :bar_chart: Daily Digests: Keep everyone in the loop with the Daily Digest feature. Choose any Slack channel to send daily updates on who is off, ensuring your team is always informed and in sync. Start Now :rocket::rocket: •Sign up for Day Off and get a 30-day Free Trial with full access! Ready for a smoother way to manage days off? Add Day Off to your Slack workspace today and see how easy leave management can be!