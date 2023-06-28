MarkUp is a visual commenting tool that makes it simple to leave contextual feedback on 30+ file types, including Websites, Images, PDFs, and Videos. Clear, contextual feedback :speech_balloon: Cut through the noise with immediate, visual feedback. Go from design to build to publish without losing your mind! :exploding_head: We’ll save you time. You’ll save the day. You can use our integration for Slack to stay updated in the place you already work whenever your reviewers have feedback to share. Bring your whole team together :hugging_face: Cut down your review loops by 80%, enable your team to do their best work, and keep everyone happy in the process. Share your MarkUp link in a Slack channel to start broadcasting the latest review updates to your team. Keep everyone in the loop – at the same time. :clap: Make feedback simple :massage: Whether you’re starting from ideation or putting the finishing touches on a build, MarkUp keeps the conversation flowing. Our integration for Slack puts the conversation right here (in Slack), meaning you can keep an eye on your reviews without ever having to leave Slack. :partying_face: