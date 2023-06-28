Data retention policy
We keep your Personal Information for as long as we have your consent to keep the personal information that is reasonably based upon the purpose for which it was collected, unless it is retained for a legitimate business purpose that does not pose a risk to your privacy rights or otherwise required by law as authorized or necessary under any applicable agreement with you.
Data archiving and removal policy
At any time if you no longer want us to keep any of your personal information, you may contact us and request us to erase it, access it, correct it, or restrict or object to further processing and sharing. If you make such a request, we will comply, unless we have a specific contractual, regulatory or legal reason to have to retain the personal information or refuse the request. For customers, whenever practicable, we provide you with the ability to administer and erase your own Personal Information in our services.
Data storage policy
Your information will be processed in the United States where we are based, and it is necessary for personal data to be processed in the United States in order to provide services or publish this Website. We remain responsible for our sharing of Personal Information with third parties in cases of onward transfer.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Public cloud
Data hosting company
Amazon Web services
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no