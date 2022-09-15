Data retention policy
During the Subscription Term or within 30 days thereafter, Customer may export its Customer Content from the Service using the export procedures described in the Documentation. After this export period, NEXT may delete Customer Content in accordance with its standard schedule and procedures. If Customer elects to proactively delete its account at any time, all associated Customer Content will be deleted permanently and cannot be retrieved.
Terms of Service: https://www.nextapp.co/terms
Data archiving and removal policy
CONTROL OF YOUR INFORMATION
Customers will generally be able to edit, select or delete the amount and type of personal data they disclose to us when using our services. This will be managed through your Account with us, the settings section of your account, and through the means mentioned in this Policy.
YOUR PRIVACY RIGHTS
You may have certain rights in respect of your personal information under applicable data protection laws. Subject to any exemptions provided by law, this may include the right to:
- Access your personal information;
- Rectify or update your information, when inaccurate or incomplete;
- Request deletion of your information or, in certain circumstances, restrict our processing of your information;
- Object —with legitimate reasons— to the processing of your information;
- Revoke your consent for the processing of your information; and/or
- Request portability of your information.
As mentioned above, you are able to exercise some of these rights through your Account with us. Otherwise, if you wish to exercise your rights under applicable data protections laws please write to us using the details provided below and include, at a minimum, the following information: (i) your complete name, address and/or email address in order for us to respond to your privacy request; (ii) attached documents establishing your identity; and (iii) a clear and concise description of the personal information with regard to which you seek to exercise any of your privacy rights. If you request rectification, please indicate the amendments to be made and attach documentation to back up your request.
We will handle all privacy requests in accordance with applicable data protection laws. Upon receipt of your privacy request, and after due review of its merit, we may then fulfill your request. If you ask us to delete your information, please note that we may not be able to delete all of your information from our databases but, if that is the case, we will mark such information as permanently inaccessible.
If you are located in the European Economic Area, Switzerland or United Kingdom, you also have the right to lodge a complaint with your local data protection authority or the Dutch Data Protection Authority, which is NEXT's lead supervisory authority in the European Union:
Dutch Data Protection Authority / Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens
PO Box 933742509 AJ DEN HAAG
Phone (+31) - (0)70 - 888 85 00
Fax: (+31) - (0)70 - 888 85 01
Privacy policy: https://www.nextapp.co/privacy
Data storage policy
We use industry standard protocols and technology to protect your registered user information and personal data in order to guard and encrypt data for transmission in a format that prevents data theft by unauthorized third parties, including internal reviews of our data collection, storage and processing practices, security measures, and physical security measures. However, please take into account that the Internet and email transmissions are not secure or error free communication means. We also urge you to take additional steps on your own to safeguard and maintain the integrity of your information. For example, you should never share your Account or login information with other people and be sure to sign off when finished using a shared or public computer. We urge you to be aware that if you use or access our Services through a third party computer network (e.g., internet café, library) or other potentially non-secure internet connection, such use is not recommended and is solely at your own risk. It is your responsibility to check beforehand on the privacy and/or security policy of your network prior to accessing the Services. We are not responsible for your handling, sharing, re-sharing and/or distribution of your information except as set forth in the Policy.
DATA ENCRYPTION
NEXT provide industry standard encryption for Customer Data as follows:
2.1. Implements encryption in transport and at rest;
2.2. Uses strong encryption methodologies to protect Customer Data, including AES 256-bit encryption for Customer Data stored in NEXT production environment; and
2.3. Encrypts all Customer Data located in cloud storage while at rest.
Privacy policy: https://www.nextapp.co/privacy
Security policy: https://www.nextapp.co/security-policy
Data center location(s)
Ireland
Data hosting details
Cloud
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
OpenAI / Azure OpenAI (the customer can choose this)
LLM retention settings
OpenAI/Azure is configured to not retain any customer data
LLM data tenancy policy
Shared OpenAI API (customers can opt into using their own Azure OpenAI endpoint)
LLM data residency policy
US (OpenAI) or Sweden (Azure OpenAI)