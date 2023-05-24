Data retention policy
To understand what data we collect and how we use it, please visit our privacy policy located here; https://goconsensus.com/privacy-policy/
What information is collected?
- Personal identification information -
We may collect personal identification information from Users in a variety of ways, including, but not limited to, when Users visit our site, register on the site, place an order, subscribe to the newsletter, respond to a survey, fill out a form, and in connection with other activities, services, features or resources we make available on our Site. Users may be asked for, as appropriate, name, email and address, phone number. Consensus does not store financial, health, government, or other kinds of more sensitive user information. Users may visit our Site anonymously. We will collect personal identification information from Users only if they voluntarily submit such information to us. Users can always refuse to supply personally identification information, except that it may prevent them from engaging in certain Site-related activities.
- Non-personal identification information -
We may collect non-personal identification information about Users whenever they interact with our Site. Non-personal identification information may include the browser name, the type of computer and technical information about Users means of connection to our Site, such as the operating system and the Internet service providers utilized and other similar information.
- Web browser cookies -
Our Site may use “cookies” to enhance User experience. User’s web browser places cookies on their hard drive for record-keeping purposes and sometimes to track information about them. User may choose to set their web browser to refuse cookies, or to alert you when cookies are being sent. If they do so, note that some parts of the Site may not function properly.
- Data Retention-
We retain customer data indefinitely until: a) they delete it, b) request we delete it, or c) terminate the relationship where after we delete per our normal retention policy of 30 days.
Data archiving and removal policy
User Rights:
- User’s have the right to withhold their personal information
- User’s have the right to request Consensus via email at info@goconsensus.com the following:
- What User information Consensus has
- With whom Consensus has shared User’s information
- User’s have the right to withdraw their consent for personal information and to have Consensus remove their information from Consensus’ database
Customer may download Customer Data at any time during the term of the Agreement and for thirty (30) days after termination of the Agreement or this Addendum. Thirty (30) days after the termination of the Agreement or of this Addendum, and to the extent allowed by applicable law and/or Consensus’ ongoing contractual obligations, Consensus shall destroy the Customer Data. Customer acknowledges that Customer Data may be stored by Consensus after the Termination Date pursuant to Consensus’ data retention rules and back-up procedures until it is eventually deleted. To the extent that any portion of Customer Data remains in the possession of Consensus following the Termination Date, Consensus’ obligations set forth in this DPA shall survive termination of the Agreement or this DPA with respect to that portion of the Customer Data until it is deleted.
- Data Retention-
We retain customer data indefinitely until: a) they delete it, b) request we delete it, or c) terminate the relationship where after we delete per our normal retention policy of 30 days.
Data storage policy
Consensus uses Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its cloud services provider. AWS provides the physical security of the cloud and uses the most advanced security protocols to do so. In addition, to the extent the seven principles relate to AWS services, AWS complies with those principles. It has fully registered under the Privacy Shield framework, so any processing accomplished by AWS is fully authorized under EU law.
We adopt appropriate data collection, storage and processing practices and security measures to protect against unauthorized access, alteration, disclosure or destruction of your personal information, username, password, transaction information and data stored on our Site. Sensitive and private data exchange between the Site and its Users happens over a SSL secured communication channel and is encrypted and protected with digital signatures. security@goconsensus.com
- Data Retention-
We retain customer data indefinitely until: a) they delete it, b) request we delete it, or c) terminate the relationship where after we delete per our normal retention policy of 30 days.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud
Data hosting company
Amazon AWS
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no