Data retention policy
We will retain data as is necessary to maintain operation of the AnswerHub. This includes the user IDs and questions/answers provided by users in the Web Interface.
Data archiving and removal policy
We will remove any user data upon request from an admin of an AnswerHub account.
Data storage policy
We will store any essential user data indefinitely, as long as the AnswerHub account associated with this user data remains active.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting company
Azure
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Meta Llama 3 hosted on Groq
LLM retention settings
Groq, Inc will not retain your personal information longer than is allowable by United States law.
LLM data tenancy policy
Groq, Inc operates in the United States, and all personal information processed through its services, including data from LLM interactions, is stored and managed within the United States.
LLM data residency policy
Groq, Inc and its websites are located in the United States, and Groq, Inc processes and stores all Personal Information in the United States.